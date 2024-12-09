Quarry LP Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,089,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,986,000 after purchasing an additional 624,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,032,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,211 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 12.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,234,000 after purchasing an additional 303,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,491,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,543,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

NYSE CUBE opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.84. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

