Quarry LP Has $70,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 127.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 67.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 166.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 70.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 62.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $95.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.70. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,613.20. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $565,494.72. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

