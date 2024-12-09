Quarry LP Sells 115 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Quarry LP cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 85.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $2,204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 532.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $541,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $102.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.00. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

