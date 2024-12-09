Quarry LP Sells 1,917 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Quarry LP cut its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,999,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,838,000 after purchasing an additional 395,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 61,122 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 194.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 682,740 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $263,300.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,282. The trade was a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 57,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,488,684.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,424.56. The trade was a 57.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.