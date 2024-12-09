Quarry LP Sells 296 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Quarry LP reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 42,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 805.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC opened at $236.48 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.43 and its 200 day moving average is $171.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.17, for a total transaction of $316,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,780,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,858,547.20. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,700 shares of company stock worth $9,098,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. TD Cowen upped their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

