Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $152,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.65 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

