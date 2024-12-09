Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.