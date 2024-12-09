Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Target by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 440,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,682,000 after buying an additional 119,214 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $132.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

