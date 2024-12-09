Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 890,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 110,050 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 103,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

