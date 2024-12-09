Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.68.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $307.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

