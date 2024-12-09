Raelipskie Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Raelipskie Partnership boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,187.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

