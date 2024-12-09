Raelipskie Partnership Raises Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Raelipskie Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. HSBC makes up 0.9% of Raelipskie Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 138.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in HSBC by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in HSBC by 40.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $47.59 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The company has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

