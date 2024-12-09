Rashid Wasti Sells 150 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total value of C$35,317.50.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.18 per share, with a total value of C$22,180.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,539.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,100 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,189.99.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$234.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$224.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$213.31. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$155.49 and a 52 week high of C$237.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94.

WN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$246.58.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

