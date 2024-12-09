Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $90,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. State Street Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,759,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after buying an additional 96,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.29.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $778.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $876.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,011.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $735.95 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

