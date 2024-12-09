Reviewing Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV) & Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) and Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vicinity Motor and Thunder Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 Thunder Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $19.05 million 0.05 -$16.63 million ($0.40) -0.05 Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Thunder Power”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Thunder Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Thunder Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -60.46% -68.36% -24.47% Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Power has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Thunder Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thunder Power beats Vicinity Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

