RH (NYSE:RH) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $420.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $375.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush raised RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.40.

Shares of RH stock traded up $13.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.65. 219,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a one year low of $212.43 and a one year high of $398.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.94.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This represents a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935 over the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of RH by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $846,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

