Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.68. 19,915,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 32,821,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.25 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 35,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $868,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,464,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,356,372.80. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,351,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,685,623.55. The trade was a 45.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after purchasing an additional 898,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,438 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 41,551 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

