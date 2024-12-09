Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 103 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 286.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $106.26 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $106.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

