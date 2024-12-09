Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $32.52 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $32,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Amphenol by 102.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 50.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:APH opened at $74.21 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.