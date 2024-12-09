Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 27.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $320.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.21 and a 200 day moving average of $288.37. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $337.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

