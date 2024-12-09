Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $212.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $167.77 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day moving average is $195.41.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
