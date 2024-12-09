Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Plans Dividend of $0.97 (NYSEARCA:XPAY)

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9723 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Stock Performance

XPAY opened at $60.15 on Monday. Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

