Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Plans Dividend of $0.97 (NYSEARCA:XPAY)

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9723 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Stock Performance
XPAY opened at $60.15 on Monday. Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $62.56.
