Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 4,580 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 69.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 89.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 5,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.