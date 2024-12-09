Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,490.33. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

