Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,504 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 37,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pool by 16.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 16.8% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $372.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.54.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

