Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.79 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $42,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $184.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $184.23 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.47.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

