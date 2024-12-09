Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

