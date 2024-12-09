Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.
Royce Value Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.
Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Value Trust
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Quantum Computing Inc. is a Leader in the Industry, For How Long?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Soar but Is a Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.