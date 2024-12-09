RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

RTX stock opened at $117.99 on Monday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

