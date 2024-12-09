SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,943 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 327,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter worth about $678,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,174,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWZ opened at $7.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

