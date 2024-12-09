SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Raised by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SAP by 1,496.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in SAP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SAP by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,270 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $3,780,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $254.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $148.38 and a 52-week high of $256.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.