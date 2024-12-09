Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Sells $205,399.80 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

SRPT opened at $128.17 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,418,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

