Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 4265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

