Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 987.40 ($12.58) and last traded at GBX 987.20 ($12.58), with a volume of 4289169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 972.20 ($12.39).

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,869.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 888.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 871.70.

Scottish Mortgage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Scottish Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -769.23%.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

