Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) VP Sells $99,530.55 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,602.20. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $19.82 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Select Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,498,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,208,000 after purchasing an additional 147,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Select Medical by 144.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

