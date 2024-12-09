Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.80. Serve Robotics shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 6,220,180 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SERV. Northland Securities began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

In other news, Director James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $551,976.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,375.64. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $85,235.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,425,437.26. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,337 shares of company stock worth $690,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

