SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $4.93 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.5% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,078,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,257.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,201.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,118.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,260.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,248.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

