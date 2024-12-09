SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,189,000 after buying an additional 312,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after buying an additional 105,947 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,703 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,021,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $274.89 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.19 and a 12-month high of $275.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.