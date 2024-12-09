SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $618,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 666,330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $49.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

