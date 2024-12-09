Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

SHEL traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 712,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $33,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

