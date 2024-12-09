Silver Spike Investment Declares Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2024**

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ: SSIC) released a Current Report on Form 8-K on December 6, 2024. In this report, the company announced its recent cash dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The press release, issued by the company on the same date, details a cash dividend of $0.34 per share, showcasing a 36% increase from the previous quarter’s dividend of $0.25 per share, which ended on September 30, 2024.

The company’s board of directors at Silver Spike Investment has set key dates regarding the dividend distribution. The Record Date is scheduled for December 19, 2024, and the Payment Date for the declared cash dividend is set for December 27, 2024.

Silver Spike Investment has implemented a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) that allows for the automatic reinvestment of dividends on behalf of its shareholders unless they choose to receive cash. Shareholders are advised to communicate with their brokers or financial intermediaries promptly to understand the necessary steps for receiving dividends in cash if they opt out of the DRIP.

Silver Spike Investment operates as a specialty finance company that has opted to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The company aims to maximize risk-adjusted returns by focusing on direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, primarily highlighting cannabis entities. The company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, a firm specializing in cannabis and other niche or underfollowed sectors.

While the company encourages investors to explore this opportunity, it also emphasizes the importance of being aware of potential risks associated with such investments. Forward-looking statements made by the company alert investors to uncertainties and risks inherent in investment decisions. Interested parties are advised to thoroughly review relevant filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding of the risks involved.

For further information and inquiries, individuals can reach out to Tripp Sullivan at SCR Partners, LLC at [email protected].

