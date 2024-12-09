Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.93% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 550,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 498.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 193,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

