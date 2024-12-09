SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.650-7.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-5.550 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of SLG opened at $77.28 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

