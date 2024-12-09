SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.17. SL Green Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.65-7.95 EPS.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $74.30 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLG. Compass Point set a $65.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

