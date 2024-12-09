South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STSGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 15228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.47 price target on shares of South Star Battery Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 10.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

