S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $516.77 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

