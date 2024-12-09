Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 248564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.