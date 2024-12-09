Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,170 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for about 4.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 812.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $24.50 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

