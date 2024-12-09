State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.00% of CarMax worth $479,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in CarMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.38 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

