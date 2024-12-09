State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,371,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $666,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

