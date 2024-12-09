State Street Corp Sells 268,138 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,754,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $594,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,316 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,860,000 after acquiring an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Rollins Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

